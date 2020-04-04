AllHipHop
Yaya Mayweather Arrested For Stabbing During Fight Over NBA Youngboy

Fatima Barrie

NBA Youngboy’s estranged girlfriend Yaya Mayweather has allegedly stabbed his baby mama.

(AllHipHop News) Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a young woman.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Yaya was arrested at 1:30 am Saturday and taken to Harris County Jail Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The young woman stabbed is Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child.

The incident reportedly stems from an altercation between Yaya, NBA Youngboy, and Jacobs.

Police said that Yaya arrived at the rapper’s home Saturday (April 4th) and found Jacobs was also in the house.

That’s when Yaya stated that she was Youngboy’s fiancé and told Jacobs to leave.

The situation then moved to the kitchen where Yaya reportedly held two knives and charged at Jacobs with one of them.

Capt. Jonathan Zitzman of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office told NBC News that Jacobs suffered from non-life threatening injuries and underwent surgery.

News of the incident flooded social media after video clips from the scene went viral. Blood from the victim and police cars can be seen in the video clips.

NBA Youngboy also seems to have reacted to the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “Hold it down for your love one’s up in heaven and they will do the same I’m very blessed and protected if you ask me.”

He then followed up with a next tweet stating, “That’s very unprofessional though suck my d##k b##ch," which led fans to believe he was referring to Yaya.

Yaya Mayweather was released from jail on $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

