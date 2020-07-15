YBN Cordae, Trae Tha Truth & More Detained By Police During Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists want the cops involved in the 26-year-old EMT's death to be held accountable in the court of law.

(AllHipHop News) On Tuesday, numerous people were arrested during a protest outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Hip Hop artists Cordae "YBN Cordae" Dunston and Frazier "Trae Tha Truth" Thompson are said to be among the individuals that were taken into custody.

Protestors were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old African-American woman who was fatally shot on March 13 by Louisville police officers while the cops were enforcing a now-outlawed "no-knock" warrant. The demonstrators marched from Ballard High School to Cameron's residence.

"In total, 87 people were arrested," the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement. "Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation)."

Cameron has been facing significant pressure to push for LMPD officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove to be arrested for murder. In May, the Republican AG released a statement saying his office was involved in an investigation of the incident, but six weeks later he is still only committed to supporting a "thorough and fair investigation."

Hankison was fired, but no charges have been filed against any of the cops. On Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit Committee voted to investigate Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Louisville Metro Police Department over issues related to Taylor's death and the demonstrations that followed.

As of press time, there has yet to be an official confirmation about the status of YBN Cordae. Yesterday, he posted a photo on his Instagram Story that was apparently taken in Louisville. Last night, his rumored girlfriend, tennis player Naomi Osaka, tweeted, "They’re really arresting people for protesting, that’s crazy."

Trae Tha Truth posted images and videos of himself apparently being detained at the protest. His Instagram caption read, "Today Was A Good Day For @danieljaycameron To Have Us Arrested... [That's] Cool But How Bout You Use The Same Energy For The Cops Who Killed #BreonnaTaylor 🤔... I Got Time Today... I Sat In Jail And [I'm] Back Out Applying Pressure... #FreeDaGuys #justiceforbreonnataylor."

According to reports, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was also arrested at the Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville. Hip Hop artist Mysonne, Love & Hip Hop cast member Yandy Smith, activist Linda Sarsour, activist Tamika Mallory, NFL player Kenny Stills, and other prominent figures were present as well.