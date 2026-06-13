Ye Loses Prague Concert After Venue Owner Terminates Contract

Ye’s Prague concert gets axed by the venue owner, adding to his mounting European tour cancellations across the continent.

Ye lost another European date when a Prague venue owner pulled the plug on his July 25 performance just weeks before showtime.

The horse-racing track organizer, Zuzana Rambová, terminated the contract with promoter Hugo Varga without providing specific reasons, but the decision marks the latest casualty in what’s become a brutal tour cycle across the continent.

Varga had previously tried to make a Slovakia rap festival work in summer 2025 with Ye on the lineup, but that entire event collapsed after local protests and logistical concerns forced the artist to withdraw.

The irony here is thick. Rambová actually defended Ye’s right to perform despite his past antisemitic remarks, echoing Varga’s earlier position that the artist shouldn’t be permanently blacklisted for previous missteps.

Yet the venue still killed the show anyway.

Meanwhile, cancellations have stacked up across the continent like dominoes. The UK’s Wireless Festival scrapped his July appearance after he was denied a visa in April.

Marseille postponed his June show following pressure from French politicians, including Mayor Benoit Payan. Poland, Italy, Switzerland, and other countries have also axed performances.

Ye actually pulled off successful runs in the Netherlands despite massive opposition.

Around 40,000 to 45,000 people packed sold-out shows at Arnhem’s GelreDome in May and June, even with the Jewish organization CIDI protesting outside with placards highlighting his past statements.

Dutch authorities allowed the concerts to proceed despite a large majority in the House of Representatives calling for his barring. He also performed successfully in Istanbul on May 30 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, proving he can still draw crowds when venues don’t fold under pressure.

The artist’s antisemitic statements started in October 2022 and triggered a wave of sponsor and partnership cancellations that lasted years.

In May 2025, Ye publicly apologized and attributed his remarks to untreated bipolar disorder, saying he’d abandoned anti-Jewish ideals entirely.

That apology hasn’t stopped the tour from bleeding out across Europe, though. Ye’s team is reportedly exploring additional dates in countries that haven’t officially blocked him yet, but the window for summer performances is closing fast.