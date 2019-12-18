AllHipHop
Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Florida-bred rockers are still seeking money from the late artist.

(AllHipHop News) Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins was recently laid to rest at a private funeral following the rap star's tragic death on December 8. It appears his estate will have to deal with a $15 million copyright lawsuit despite Juice WRLD no longer being here.

According to XXL, Yellowcard temporarily put its suit on hold following Juice WRLD's passing. However, the pop-punk band is moving forward with the case by reportedly extending the defendants' time to respond to the lawsuit from December 9, 2019 to February 4, 2020.

The legal complaint is over Juice's breakout smash hit “Lucid Dreams" which the plaintiffs claim uses “melodic elements” of the song “Holly Wood Died” without permission. Besides Higgins, Yellowcard is also suing co-writer Taz Taylor, producer Nicholas Mira, publisher BMG Rights Management, and record label Grade A Productions. 

"Lucid Dreams" re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 this week at #8 after peaking at #2 on the chart in 2018. The song has spent 47 weeks on the Hot 100 and has been certified 6x-Platinum by the RIAA.

