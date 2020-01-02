YG Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community For "Old Views"

(AllHipHop News) In 2019, "Old Town Road" hitmaker Lil Nas X revealed to the world that he was gay. That coming out announcement may have signified that younger rap fans are not as judgemental about artists' sexuality as older followers of the culture were in the past.

With that, many public figures have expressed their changing opinions about the LGBTQ community. California emcee YG is the latest celebrity to present a new way of thinking about the subject.

"It’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant. I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like I was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!," tweeted YG on New Years Day 2020.

The 4Real 4Real album creator did not go into greater detail about why he felt the need to say sorry to lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer individuals. YG was recently dating R & B singer Kehlani who identifies as queer. The couple reportedly broke up in December.