AllHipHop
Login

YG Arrested For Robbery In L.A. As Cops Try To Solve Murder Case

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

(AllHipHop News) Rapper YG was arrested in Los Angeles early this morning as part of an ongoing investigation according to cops.

The rap star was officially charged with suspicion of robbery. He's currently being held in the Men's Central jail on a $250,000 bond.

Police have not released any more info about the 29-year-old's arrest or the ongoing investigation.

"This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,' YG's lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement. "YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details ... we are learning about this case through the media."

Last month, the police turned to the public to get helo in solving a murder case involving a vehicle belonging to rapper YG.

In July of 2019, a person driving a Cadillac Escalade registered to the YG led police on a high-speed chase through L.A.

The gunman shot up a cop car and killed an innocent 65-year-old man riding a bike who was caught in the crossfire.

Later that month, the police raided the Bompton rapper's house in search of evidence linked to the murder, but YG has maintained he had nothing to do with the shootout.

The rapper's arrest comes just days before he was supposed to hit the stage at the Grammy's to take part in an all-star tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
$MKingpin
$MKingpin

At some point YG is going to have to let go of the homies still in the streets doing Dumb Street Shit!!!

BigBrain
BigBrain

Police are mad at YG and his gang..he should leave L.A...po po want yg locked up

LL Cool J Taps Legendary Artist Shepard Fairey To Design Logo For New Clothing Line
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonNice one.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/yg-reportedly-arrested-for-robbery-after-police-raid-home.html
Rapper Beaten Into A Coma By DaBaby Busted For Selling Fentanyl
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Watch A Teaser For AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' Featuring André 3000
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slave Confronted By Her Mom Outside Of Court
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
BigBrain
BigBrainDysfunctional black drama..so tired of it...devil at work
Lil Wayne Reveals Release Date For Brand New Album "Funeral"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonLet the countdown begin... …
Eminem Offers A Warning To "Gentle" Listeners About 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonHe feeds on his rage.. lol https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lil-wayne-reveals-funeral-album-release-date.html
Wale Discusses Past Concerns Over Bouncing Back From Depression
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonKeep your head up high brother.. …
Megan Thee Stallion Talks 2Pac Inspiring Her "B.I.T.C.H." Single
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonBIG lie.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/lena-waithe-allegedly-dating-living-with-actress-cynthia-erivo.html
Lizzo Says Therapy Has Given Her Courage After Mental Breakdown
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkFuck what anyone says. I think she's sexy just the way she is. Everybody want her to fix herself, you niggaz posting…
EXCLUSIVE: Taxstone Vs. Rapper Troy Ave - Trial Over Bodyguard Killing Gets New Start Date
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonDamn.. the scrolls have been written.. …