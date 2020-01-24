YG Arrested For Robbery In L.A. As Cops Try To Solve Murder Case

(AllHipHop News) Rapper YG was arrested in Los Angeles early this morning as part of an ongoing investigation according to cops.

The rap star was officially charged with suspicion of robbery. He's currently being held in the Men's Central jail on a $250,000 bond.

Police have not released any more info about the 29-year-old's arrest or the ongoing investigation.

"This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,' YG's lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement. "YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details ... we are learning about this case through the media."

Last month, the police turned to the public to get helo in solving a murder case involving a vehicle belonging to rapper YG.

In July of 2019, a person driving a Cadillac Escalade registered to the YG led police on a high-speed chase through L.A.

The gunman shot up a cop car and killed an innocent 65-year-old man riding a bike who was caught in the crossfire.

Later that month, the police raided the Bompton rapper's house in search of evidence linked to the murder, but YG has maintained he had nothing to do with the shootout.

The rapper's arrest comes just days before he was supposed to hit the stage at the Grammy's to take part in an all-star tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle.