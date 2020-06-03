AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

YG Drops Another Classic Protest Anthem With "FTP (F*ck the Police)"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Compton rapper YG released an exclusive new single in the wake of the brutal death of George Floyd.

(AllHipHop News) People have been asking “where are the protest songs from the Hip-Hop community?”

While the spoken word pieces and Instagram freestyles are epic and they have their place in the movement, where are the Public Enemy-NWA-like authority checkers that are challenging policing with a backdrop production worth banging out your truck?

That is now answered by California rapper, YG who recently released his version of the classic anti-establishment rap song, “FTP (F*ck the Police).” 

The rapper dropped the song a week after the death of George Floyd and the country’s most disruptive weekend in decades, where cities were on fire with civil unrest as a result of police-involved violence.

He announced that he could not wait on the label to drop the song and that for safety reasons, he will not be asking his fans to gather on Hollywood and Vine to protest. Instead, he is planning with the Black Lives Matter movement to secure a safe and purposeful demonstration.

He said, “I’m not trying to get none of my people hurt or shot so I’mma cancel the date,” he said. “It’s fucked up but I’m gonna come back bigger and better. I’m partnering with Black Lives Matter and we gonna do this shit the right way. For the people, for the city, and for all the artists that wanna pop out and participate.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ahamedovi
ahamedovi

I am Professional #Lead collector. I will collect your targeted leads using #Linkedin sales navigator and others tools.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

KTLA Reporter Apologizes To Cardi B For Misrepresenting Her Comments About Protesting

Doug Kolk acknowledged his mistake on the air and on social media.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ahamedovi

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Take Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Eboni K. Williams, and more signed the message.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ahamedovi

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

Noname

EXCLUSIVE: Game's Publishing Seized; eOne Gets Subpoenaed Over $7.1 Million Judgment

Game's royalties are now being diverted to the woman who won a $7 million judgment against the rap star.

Nolan Strong

by

ahamedovi

The Weeknd Calls Out Record Labels Demands Donation To The Cause

Canadian singer The Weeknd has already pledged a total of $500,000 to help activists in the United States and he's calling out record labels for being silent.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ahamedovi

Listen To Big Sean's Powerful Speech About Black Oppression

Big Sean pledges to support to Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ahamedovi

Killer Mike Reacts To White People Learning About Anti-Racism From Jane Elliott Videos

The Run The Jewels emcee encouraged America and the world to discover how to deal with implicit racial bias.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ahamedovi

Megan Thee Stallion Donates $10,000 To Legal Organization Assisting #BlackLivesMatter Protestors

Restoring Justice provides legal defense and social services for marginalized individuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Common, John Legend Demand Police Departments Be Defunded

Rap star Common and R&B singer John Legend are among the celebrities supporting a petition to defund the police to use the money for health care and other services.

AllHipHop Staff

Read Ciara's Heartwarming Letter To Son Amidst George Floyd Protests

Singer Ciara posted a touching letter to her son, in the wake of riots after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname