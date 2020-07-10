AllHipHop
YG Honors Colin Kaepernick In "Swag" Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Snoop Dogg and Tyga make cameos in the clip.

(AllHipHop News) Four years ago, Colin Kaepernick was public enemy #1 for many Americans. His non-violent kneeling protest against racial injustice during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at NFL games sparked outrage in some circles. For example, President Donald Trump once referred to Kap and other kneelers as a "son of a b*tch."

The #BlackLivesMatter movement was also widely unpopular among certain demographics for years. However, following the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man, by a white Minneapolis cop in May, support for the global racial equality demonstrations has increased to 67% in nationwide polls.

Even National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell admitted on June 2 that the league was wrong for not listening to NFL players that spoke out about systemic racism. Goodell also took that time to encourage peaceful protesting.

Kaepernick has been vindicated in many of his supporters' eyes. California-based emcee YG appears to be one of those Kap backers. The 4Real 4Real album creator paid homage to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback in the new music video for "Swag."

At one point, YG can be seen in the visuals wearing a number 7 football jersey. He also put on an Afro wig similar to how Kaepernick would often have his hair. In addition, YG and two women dressed like cheerleaders take a knee as the 4Hunnid leader raps, "I got it lit, they mad."

