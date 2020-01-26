YG Makes Bail On Attempted Robbery Charge And Released From Jail

(AllHipHop News) Compton rapper YG is a free man.

YG was released from the Men's Central Jail late last night (January 24th) after the cops raided his house in connection with an ongoing investigation.

YG, born Keenon Jackson, was booked on an attempted robbery charge. He posted $250,000 bail and was released the same day, ET confirmed.

The rapper is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday (January 28th), where more information about the charges against him are expected to be revealed.

Last July, a gunman driving a Cadillac Escalade registered to YG shot up a cop car with an officer inside, and then killed an innocent bystander in the ensuing high-speed chase which ended in Inglewood.

One person was arrested while an accomplice managed to escape on foot.

The cops raided YG's house the same month, looking for evidence connecting the rap star to the murderous incident.

YG has maintained his innocence and claims he was holed up in a recording studio and did not learn of the shootout and subsequent murder until after the deadly altercation took place.

The rap star's high-powered attorney Joe Tacopina blamed his client's arrest on a conspiracy hatched by the Los Angeles Police Department, who are supposedly hell-bent on ruining a Grammy tribute to Nipsey Hussle.