YG Victimized In New Year's Eve Heist

(AllHipHop News) YG has reported to the police the theft of his jewelry valued at more than $400.

According to TMZ, the rapper filed the report on Monday, January 6 in LA.

He told the police that he noticed his jewelry was missing from his hotel room on New Year’s Day.

The Def Jam artist who was staying at The London Hotel said that he noticed a briefcase containing his jewelry was lighter when he woke up the next day.

The briefcase had been placed on top of a safe between 11 pm on New Year’s Eve and 11 am the next day.

The "Who Do You Love" rapper said that there were people going in and coming out of his hotel room that night since it was a holiday.

It is not clear why YG waited for a whole week to report the theft and there are no suspects that have been identified yet.

The detectives will examine the surveillance footage of the area to see if they can get any leads as they continue with the investigation.