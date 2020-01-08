AllHipHop
Login

YG Victimized In New Year's Eve Heist

AllHipHop Staff
by

YG and the cops are hunting for the bandits who stole $400, 000 worth of jewels from the rapper.

(AllHipHop News) YG has reported to the police the theft of his jewelry valued at more than $400.

According to TMZ, the rapper filed the report on Monday, January 6 in LA.

He told the police that he noticed his jewelry was missing from his hotel room on New Year’s Day.

The Def Jam artist who was staying at The London Hotel said that he noticed a briefcase containing his jewelry was lighter when he woke up the next day.

The briefcase had been placed on top of a safe between 11 pm on New Year’s Eve and 11 am the next day.

The "Who Do You Love" rapper said that there were people going in and coming out of his hotel room that night since it was a holiday.

It is not clear why YG waited for a whole week to report the theft and there are no suspects that have been identified yet.

The detectives will examine the surveillance footage of the area to see if they can get any leads as they continue with the investigation.

Comments
Martin Lawrence Addresses Tisha Campbell’s 1997 Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Loses Bid To Silence Damon Dash In Legal War Over Control Of Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Cops Plead For Help Solving YG Related Murder Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYou seem pretty misinformed. You do know that many states throughout the nation allow convicted felons to vote, huh? Do…
'Hustlers' Director On Possible Broadway Musical Version: So Much Depends On Usher
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
A$AP Rocky Addresses His Controversial Ferguson Comments After Sweden Arrest
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkSo basically this nigga saying he still feels the same. Between this lame and Jim jones, Harlem can hold this L
EXCLUSIVE: Trey Songz Jane Doe Accuser Admonished By Judge
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rae Sremmurd Rep Releases Statement About The Murder Of Duo's Stepfather
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
O.T. Genasis Expresses Interest In Recording Music With Antonio Brown
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Once Praised Madame Tussauds For Wax Figure Located In Berlin
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment