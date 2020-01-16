YK Osiris Asks Court To Let Him Record With Drake

(AllHipHop News) Hip-hop star YK Osiris has filed an urgent court request seeking permission to travel to Canada to collaborate with Drake.

The "Worth It" rapper, real name Osiris Williams, is currently free on bond in Atlanta, Georgia following his November arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

As part of the 21-year-old's bond agreement, a judge must sign off on all travel outside of Georgia, and on Tuesday, he filed documents asking for permission to fly to Toronto, claiming he had been invited to join Drake in the recording studio.

The judge has yet to rule on the request, reports TMZ.