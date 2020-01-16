AllHipHop
Login

YK Osiris Asks Court To Let Him Record With Drake

AllHipHop Staff
by

The rising rapper's legal problems are screwing up a huge opportunity with Toronto rapper Drake.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-hop star YK Osiris has filed an urgent court request seeking permission to travel to Canada to collaborate with Drake.

The "Worth It" rapper, real name Osiris Williams, is currently free on bond in Atlanta, Georgia following his November arrest for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

As part of the 21-year-old's bond agreement, a judge must sign off on all travel outside of Georgia, and on Tuesday, he filed documents asking for permission to fly to Toronto, claiming he had been invited to join Drake in the recording studio.

The judge has yet to rule on the request, reports TMZ.

Comments
Killer Mike Plans To Reopen Historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant With T.I.
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDBeautiful
Diddy Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. Being Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
dessy6767
dessy6767https://mymenuprice.com/my-zaxbys-survey-myzaxbysvisit/ Through this My Zaxby’s Visit, the company wants your genuine…
Meek Mill Releases The Trailer For 'Charm City Kings' Bike Life Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
gameovr4u
gameovr4uRace and got nothing to do with it besides...What topics did you want to hear?the one about guns and drugs that every…
Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveNever be forgotten.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/eminem-addresses-mgk-beef-on-unaccommodating-off-new-album.html
Denzel Curry Reschedules "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle With J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
B2K Star Raz B Busted For Drunk Driving
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Apple Music, The NBA & UnitedMasters Premiere "BASE:LINE" Music Playlist
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Mariah Carey Reacts To Being Voted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yung Joc Explains Tattooing Fiancée's Name On His Penis
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment