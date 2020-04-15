AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

YNW Melly Acting Up In Jail, COVID-19 May Be His Only Out

Kershaw St. Jawnson

YNW Melly was acting up behind bars before being stricken with the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) YNW Melly was diagnosed with COVID-19 and fans are pushing for his release, but would they be if they knew how wild he was acting in jail?

The report says that YNW Melly has been involved in several fights (with inmates, with guards, alongside inmates and etc.), causing him to lose his privileges and send him straight to solitary confinement.

But, because he has contracted the coronavirus, he may get out despite totally disrespecting the system.

If you thought that YNW Melly was wilding while he was on the streets… the latest reports on his jailhouse shenanigans show that he has is just as much a deviant inside prison walls.

At 21-years-old, many consider Melly one of the hottest rap stars out of Florida. Others consider him a demon.

Perhaps marked by birth, Melly’s real name is Jamelll Demons and he is currently being detained because he prosecutors believe that on Oct. 26, 2018, he killed his two music associates, and friends Anthony Williams aka YNW Sakchaser and Christopher Thomas Jr. aka YNW Juvy.

If they have their way, he will get the death penalty, as they are pushing to slap him with two first degree premeditated murder charges.

On lock since the beginning of last year, there were a few altercations that give glimpses into a child slowly unraveling, besides that laid back and controlled image that he projects to his fans.

The prison has released reports from February 2019 to March 2020 about his behavior in jail. In this disciplinary reports, he has done small petty man pranks like overflowing the toilets to sneaking to have three-way calls when he gets to use the phone.

The report says that he has been involved in several fights (with inmates, with guards, alongside inmates and etc.), causing him to lose his privileges and send him straight to solitary confinement.

Now, YNW Melly has been diagnosed with having the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease.

A few days back, he has shared with others that he believes that he is dying of the disease while being locked up. He is hoping that the judge will show mercy, allow him home-arrest and his care under his personal doctor. In legal documents, he is said to be around 114 lbs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent's Deposition Date For Rick Ross Finally Confirmed

50 Cent will finally depose rapper Rick Ross this month over a leaked sex tape.

AllHipHop Staff

by

LociC

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Vows To Get "Every Penny" Of $300K Judgment From Damon Dash

Attorney Christopher Brown and Edwyna Brooks had some strong words for Damon Dash, who has been ordered to pay $300,000 for stealing the movie "Mafietta."

AllHipHop Staff

by

ChromeRadioLive

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Runninjewelz

The Weeknd's 'After Hours' & Tory Lanez's 'The New Toronto 3' Compete In Tight Race For No. 1

Lil Uzi Vert is not far behind in the chase for the pole position.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

T.I. Responds To Questions About Possibly Taking Part In A Instagram Live Battle

The music/television/media star shouts out Boosie Badazz, Tory Lanez, and D-Nice.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Says Damon Dash Ruined His Own Credibility; Issues $300k Judgment

"Dash was throughout the trial disruptive and apparently incapable of exercising ordinary civility" according to a judge, who has ordered Damon to cough up $300,000.

Nolan Strong

by

$MKingpin

Cardi B Goes Live With Bernie Sanders To Discuss COVID-19, Donald Trump & Joe Biden

"Uncle Bernie" explains why he is backing the former VP to be the next POTUS.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Sean Addresses 2 Chainz Claiming To Have The Best Verse On "Mercy"

The frequent collaborators had a conversation about who killed the track the best.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Is Laser Focused On New Album During Quarantine

Drake revealed he is not sitting around idle during the pandemic, and he's hard at work on new music.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Msdoright77036