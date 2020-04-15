YNW Melly Acting Up In Jail, COVID-19 May Be His Only Out

YNW Melly was acting up behind bars before being stricken with the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) YNW Melly was diagnosed with COVID-19 and fans are pushing for his release, but would they be if they knew how wild he was acting in jail?

But, because he has contracted the coronavirus, he may get out despite totally disrespecting the system.

If you thought that YNW Melly was wilding while he was on the streets… the latest reports on his jailhouse shenanigans show that he has is just as much a deviant inside prison walls.

At 21-years-old, many consider Melly one of the hottest rap stars out of Florida. Others consider him a demon.

Perhaps marked by birth, Melly’s real name is Jamelll Demons and he is currently being detained because he prosecutors believe that on Oct. 26, 2018, he killed his two music associates, and friends Anthony Williams aka YNW Sakchaser and Christopher Thomas Jr. aka YNW Juvy.

If they have their way, he will get the death penalty, as they are pushing to slap him with two first degree premeditated murder charges.

On lock since the beginning of last year, there were a few altercations that give glimpses into a child slowly unraveling, besides that laid back and controlled image that he projects to his fans.

The prison has released reports from February 2019 to March 2020 about his behavior in jail. In this disciplinary reports, he has done small petty man pranks like overflowing the toilets to sneaking to have three-way calls when he gets to use the phone.

The report says that he has been involved in several fights (with inmates, with guards, alongside inmates and etc.), causing him to lose his privileges and send him straight to solitary confinement.

Now, YNW Melly has been diagnosed with having the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease.

A few days back, he has shared with others that he believes that he is dying of the disease while being locked up. He is hoping that the judge will show mercy, allow him home-arrest and his care under his personal doctor. In legal documents, he is said to be around 114 lbs.