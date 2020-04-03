YNW Melly Files For Early Release After Reportedly Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Will the double murder suspect get to go home?

(AllHipHop News) According to YNW Melly's verified Twitter account, the currently incarcerated 20-year-old has contracted coronavirus. The Florida native is now seeking to be released from custody.

"Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly," reads a tweet posted on Thursday night.

YNW Melly (born Jamell Demon) is currently behind bars awaiting trial for two counts of first-degree murder. The "Murder on My Mind" rapper and Cortlen "YNW Bortlen were charged with killing their friends, 19-year-old Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr. and 21-year-old Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams.

Last year, Melly pled not guilty to the October 2018 homicides in Fort Lauderdale. Both Demons and Henry are also accused of shooting the outside of their own vehicle and then driving around with the victims' dead bodies in the automobile in an attempt to make their deaths appear to be the result of a drive-by shooting from other suspects.