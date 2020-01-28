Yo Gotti And Jay-Z Put More Pressure On Mississippi Over Inhuman Treatment Of Inmates

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Yo Gotti and activists at Jay-Z's Team Roc firm are seeking an emergency restraining order against Mississippi prison officials to halt the alleged "inhumane" care of inmates.

Last week, Gotti helped file suit against Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall and Superintendent of the Mississippi State Penitentiary of Parchman Marshal Turner, on behalf of 29 prisoners, who claim their human rights are being violated due to a lack of funding.

Now Gotti and bosses at Team Roc, the philanthropic division of Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation, have stepped up their legal fight after their request was rejected.

They have demanded an emergency protective order to allow an independent authority to take over the day-to-day running of the detention facility to make it livable again.

In their new court papers, they allege eight inmates have suffered violent deaths in the last 26 days as a result of staff shortages, with just one guard for 160 prisoners in one cell block.

They also accuse Parchman chiefs of serving convicts cold, rotten food reportedly containing insects and bird and rat feces, while toilets are overflowing and drinking water is contaminated with human waste, according to documents.

"The situation at Parchman is a lethal humanitarian crisis. Our fellow humans are being held in facilities with little to no food, no clean water, no electricity, no heat, no blankets, and in cells where the floors are full of roaches, rats, black mold and feces," Yo Gotti said in a statement.

A ruling on the emergency motion has yet to be made.