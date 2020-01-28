AllHipHop
Login

Yo Gotti And Jay-Z Put More Pressure On Mississippi Over Inhumane Treatment Of Inmates

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

The two powerful rap moguls have joined forces to bring attention to the terrible treatment of the inmates inside of the Mississippi state prisons.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Yo Gotti and activists at Jay-Z's Team Roc firm are seeking an emergency restraining order against Mississippi prison officials to halt the alleged "inhumane" care of inmates.

Last week, Gotti helped file suit against Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall and Superintendent of the Mississippi State Penitentiary of Parchman Marshal Turner, on behalf of 29 prisoners, who claim their human rights are being violated due to a lack of funding.

Now Gotti and bosses at Team Roc, the philanthropic division of Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation, have stepped up their legal fight after their request was rejected.

They have demanded an emergency protective order to allow an independent authority to take over the day-to-day running of the detention facility to make it livable again.

In their new court papers, they allege eight inmates have suffered violent deaths in the last 26 days as a result of staff shortages, with just one guard for 160 prisoners in one cell block.

They also accuse Parchman chiefs of serving convicts cold, rotten food reportedly containing insects and bird and rat feces, while toilets are overflowing and drinking water is contaminated with human waste, according to documents.

"The situation at Parchman is a lethal humanitarian crisis. Our fellow humans are being held in facilities with little to no food, no clean water, no electricity, no heat, no blankets, and in cells where the floors are full of roaches, rats, black mold and feces," Yo Gotti said in a statement.

A ruling on the emergency motion has yet to be made.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
esaidshesaid
esaidshesaid

Headline correction: inhumane*

I love what these men are doing!

21 Savage Celebrates Winning His First Grammy Award With His Mother
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
BBWQueen
BBWQueenBig ups 💯 Uk, Atl Native
EXCLUSIVE: Gunman Who Shot Up Barclays Center For Tekashi69 Facing 7 Years In Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
Comment
T.I. Pens Heartfelt Letter To His Children In Wake Of Kobe Bryant's Death
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Kobe Bryant Dies Following Helicopter Crash
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Meek Mill Almost Brawls With Nicki Minaj's Husband
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
13
Last Reply· by
BBWQueen
BBWQueenThey've been pipin dude (KP) as if he's a tough guy...just because he did time and shot somebody. Dude ain't the only…
Rappers React To News Of Kobe Bryant's Death With 13-Year-Old Daughter In Helicopter Crash
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
1
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedRIP to Kobe and all those on that plane. What a sad day.
Nicki Minaj Brother Gets 25-Life For Raping Stepdaughter "Over And Over"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameUsing alcohol to imply justifying wtf he did? I see that shit a mile away
Game Confirms He And 50 Cent Really Wanted To Kill Each Other
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameWant to kill an actually will kill is different. Come on man.
Lil Nas X Releases "Rodeo" Remix Featuring Nas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
BBWQueen
BBWQueenDon't know if this is one of those that grows on you after a while...But I'm not feeling it Right now.
MSNBC Anchor Denies Calling The Lakers The "N-Word"
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
Drosado
Drosado�😂😂�I don’t think she said the N word. Cmon it might of sounded like it but I believe her explanation. Give this woman…