AllHipHop
Login

Yo Gotti Announces "8th Annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The concert will take place in the home of the Memphis Grizzlies.

(AllHipHop News) Yo Gotti will host his “8th Annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” on June 19 in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Attendees will get to see Gotti and surprise performers hit the stage inside the FedExForum Arena.

“This year’s Birthday Bash is going to be the best one yet,” says Yo Gotti. “We have special guests and surprises in the works, and I can’t wait for my fans to experience it. This is going to be the greatest party Memphis has ever seen.”

In past years, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, YG, Lil Boosie, Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, NLE Choppa, and Polo G showed up at the event. Tickets for the "8th Annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” are now available at ticketmaster.com. 

Comments
Kobe Bryant Dies Following Helicopter Crash
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
4
Last Reply· by
Belamy
BelamyRIP Kobe and daughter...this indeed is a great lost.. …
Nipsey Hussle Earns His First Grammy For "Racks In The Middle"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasayeah ok....i wonder if he would of gotten that award if he was still alive.
Diddy Saluted By Cardi B, Jay-Z, Beyonce, And More At Pre-Grammy Gala
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Belamy
BelamyThats Cool respect to the Big Man https://www.hotnewnobs.com/2020-grammy-awards-complete-list-of-winners/
Meek Mill Almost Brawls With Nicki Minaj's Husband
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
13
Last Reply· by
markmark
markmark There are lot of ways https://www.fakaza.me
Rappers React To News Of Kobe Bryant's Death With 13-Year-Old Daughter In Helicopter Crash
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
3
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedRIP to Kobe and all those on that plane. What a sad day.
50 Cent Clowns Taraji P. Henson Because His New Show Is Replacing "Empire"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBane50’s gonna be 50. Doesn’t he do the same shit to the actors on his own show. He’s right though... the show, as far as I…
Eminem Heading For Another #1 Album With "Music To Be Murdered By"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonIt's a classic album.. no dispute.. …
Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, More Celebs Mourn Kobe Bryant During Grammy Awards
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
3
Last Reply· by
suyal
suyalhttps://pureapkapp.com/gbwhatsapp
Tyler, The Creator Addresses The Grammys Putting Black Artists In Rap Or Urban Categories
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonEnjoy your win.. young man.. …
Lil Nas X Releases "Rodeo" Remix Featuring Nas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Belamy
BelamyNice vibes https://www.hotnewnobs.com/meek-mill-letter-to-nipsey-ft-roddy-ricch/