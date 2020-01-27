Yo Gotti Announces "8th Annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash"

(AllHipHop News) Yo Gotti will host his “8th Annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” on June 19 in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Attendees will get to see Gotti and surprise performers hit the stage inside the FedExForum Arena.

“This year’s Birthday Bash is going to be the best one yet,” says Yo Gotti. “We have special guests and surprises in the works, and I can’t wait for my fans to experience it. This is going to be the greatest party Memphis has ever seen.”

In past years, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, YG, Lil Boosie, Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, NLE Choppa, and Polo G showed up at the event. Tickets for the "8th Annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” are now available at ticketmaster.com.