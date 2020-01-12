AllHipHop
Login

Yo Gotti Enlists Roc Nation To End Bloodshed Inside Mississippi Prisons

AllHipHop Staff
by

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is fed up with the violence inside of the Mississippi State Prison system and he's doing something about it.

(AllHipHop News) Yo Gotti wants the bloodshed in State Prisons in the state of Mississippi to end.

That is why he has enlisted the services of Jay-Z's Roc Nation to demand changes from the Governor before they take legal action.

Yo Gotti decided to take action after five inmates were killed in three different prisons over the last two weeks in Mississippi.

According to TMZ.com, the rapper called on Roc Nation’s philanthropic arm- Team Roc, and the organization sent a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday.

The letter made it clear that if the Governor does not make sure prison conditions are improved, they will file a lawsuit.

Yo Gotti is especially angry because two of the deaths were inside Parchman Farm prison near Memphis, his hometown. According to the rap star, the prison conditions are inhumane and unconstitutional.

There has been a sharp rise in prison violence in Mississippi resulting in riots and escapes. 

Critics say that some penitentiaries, which are underfunded and understaffed, have been taken over by gangs.

The letter by Team Roc to Gov. Bryant says that inmates live in rat-infested filthy conditions with no mattresses, which is an unusual and cruel punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment.

TMZ has learned that Roc Nation and Gotti will give Gov. Bryant until the weekend is over to improve the conditions. If there are no changes, attorney Alex Spiro will file a civil rights lawsuit.

Comments
Trick Daddy Arrested For Cocaine, DUI
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeHe's been released.. …
Oprah Winfrey Steps Away From Russell Doc
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi Asherhttps://www.qib.com.ng/frank-edwards-net-worth/ She'd better stepped away...
EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Planning To Track Down Rick Ross In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Colpesnter
ColpesnterPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing Scheme For All - ICIC Bank offers Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) on home loans…
Strange Fight Inside DJ Khaled's Restaurant In Miami Turns Into A Shooting
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBane“The Licking”....... Mr “We Da Best” named a restaurant “The Licking” for fucks sake. Not the best at naming…
50 Cent Trashes Nick Cannon And Ends Feud On Eminem's Behalf
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
Vampiress57
Vampiress57Em don't need to reply to Dicky Nicky, because his people are dissing Nicks ass anyway. All Em is doing is just chillin…
EXCLUSIVE: Trey Songz Sex Assault Accuser Hiding Identity Because She's Muslim
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Jennylovee
JennyloveeSomething's fishy.. …
Faith Says She Would Never Diss B.I.G After Lifetime Doc Disaster
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameThem tigos doe damn faith
Lizzo To Overweight Haters: Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Lawyer Says Singer Can Only Write Phonetically And Is Not A Threat To Witnesses
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Rezkat21
Rezkat21Nasty Robert if bill Cosby was in same blk as him not only would other inmates have to worry about being on the down low…
EXCLUSIVE: Judge Shoots Down Tekashi 69 Kidnapper's Bid For New Trial
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
3
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaIs this news? https://hiphopza.com/download-2020-amapiano-songs-mp3-audio-mix-fakaza/