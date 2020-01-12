Yo Gotti Enlists Roc Nation To End Bloodshed Inside Mississippi Prisons

(AllHipHop News) Yo Gotti wants the bloodshed in State Prisons in the state of Mississippi to end.

That is why he has enlisted the services of Jay-Z's Roc Nation to demand changes from the Governor before they take legal action.

Yo Gotti decided to take action after five inmates were killed in three different prisons over the last two weeks in Mississippi.

According to TMZ.com, the rapper called on Roc Nation’s philanthropic arm- Team Roc, and the organization sent a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant on Thursday.

The letter made it clear that if the Governor does not make sure prison conditions are improved, they will file a lawsuit.

Yo Gotti is especially angry because two of the deaths were inside Parchman Farm prison near Memphis, his hometown. According to the rap star, the prison conditions are inhumane and unconstitutional.

There has been a sharp rise in prison violence in Mississippi resulting in riots and escapes.

Critics say that some penitentiaries, which are underfunded and understaffed, have been taken over by gangs.

The letter by Team Roc to Gov. Bryant says that inmates live in rat-infested filthy conditions with no mattresses, which is an unusual and cruel punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment.

TMZ has learned that Roc Nation and Gotti will give Gov. Bryant until the weekend is over to improve the conditions. If there are no changes, attorney Alex Spiro will file a civil rights lawsuit.