Young Buck Launches “$1 Buck For Buck” Campaign To Raise Money For Himself

Young Buck has fallen on hard times, and he is calling on his fans to get him out of a jam.

(AllHipHop News) There is something heartbreaking about the reality of Hip-Hop.

Like there is a real pain that you feel when you realize that all the jewelry and cars in most of the videos that you see YouTube … are rented.

The collective WTF you bark once you find out that the millions of albums that your favorite rapper sold and the ca-zillion of times you heard your jam played on the radio (or even worse streamed on your phone) only profited him or her a couple of thousand dollars.

The disappointment found when the blinders are ripped from your eyes —and the truth about the lucrativeness rap industry (or the lack thereof) —is laid out in front of you.

It indeed is tragic. When a big-time rapper like Young Buck with millions of fans is launching a “1 Buck for Buck” campaign on either CashApp or GoFundMe.

It indeed is what the Hip-Hop community felt when they not only saw that former G-Unit rapper Young Buck filed for bankruptcy (and so what that means nothing because we know that is a tool of the rich), but that he only had about $100 to his name.

Last month, AllHipHop reported that the rapper had filed for bankruptcy for the second time in January getting locked up in a Cheatham County Jail in December for child abandonment.

You can’t make this up.

As noted in the previous report, he allegedly made about $100,000 over the last three years. Still, Uncle Sam is scratching at his door for $415,892.04 for back texas accumulated over half a decade (2014 – 2019).

While his former boss, 50 Cent wants an undisclosed amount for business, the "10 Bricks," "10 Bodies" and "10 Bullets" rapper did with G-Unit.

But according to new documents, he does not have anything. When he was moving around, the court papers said that he was living off his woman and that he had no property or assets of note. The rapper has $100 worth of clothes and $100 worth of jewelry.

Now, what kind of Osh Kosh B'gosh does this fool think we will believe? You believe that a grown rap star has $100 worth of jewelry and where did he get it …Etsy?

Well, it might be true.

Son jumped online and asked fans to give him at least one buck in a GoFundme campaign. That just had to make you think that it's been a long time since the Tennessee rapper famously rapped, “Money in the Bank.”

On a video, he is seen humbly petitioning support:

"Listen up world, I just seen in the headlines what they were saying, I only got $100 in my pocket, I only got $100 worth of clothes, $100 worth of jewelry — s##t like that," said the rapper in a new video. "I figure now is the perfect time to go there and start a GoFundMe. Send me $1, that’s all I need. Just $1, man."

Well over the weekend, he posted another response on Instagram stating that the money raised was not actually to help him personally but to start a not-for-profit he is starting.

That’s good to know. Here is another tip that Run from RUN-DMC told Russell Simmons about philanthropic work, and it may really help Buck moving forward, “You can’t help the poor if you are one of them.”