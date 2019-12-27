AllHipHop
Young Buck Spent Christmas In Prison & He'll Be There Until May

Mike Winslow
by
-edited

Young Buck's Christmas was ruined, over a felony arrest warrant.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Young Buck is behind bars in his hometown Tennessee.

According to police, Young Buck has been locked up since December 20th, when he was busted in Cheatham County.

According to the Scoop Nashville, Young Buck was jailed due to an outstanding warrant originating out of Ashland City.

The rapper was collared over a felony fugitive from justice charge and he is currently not eligible for bail.

As of right now, there's no word as to what crime Young Buck committed or why he was wanted by the law.

To make matters worse, the rapper, born David Darnell Brown, will be locked away until at least the spring.

His next hearing is slated for May of 2020.

Young Buck has mostly stayed out of trouble over the past several years, aside from some minor problems with his lady, which resulted in misdemeanor domestic assault and vandalism charges.

Instead, the former G-Unit group member has spent a good amount of time fending off transphobic attacks from 50 Cent. 

