Young Chop Has Been Arrested, But Why?

Young Chop was arrested but what did he did he do?

(AllHipHop News) Young Chop has been arrested.

Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside's office made the revelation that the rapper/producer had been arrested on a probation violation charge.



Chop, real name Tyree Pittman, violated probation on a misdemeanor animal neglect charge, according to reports. The 26-year-old Chicago native now resides in Atlanta.

He was arrested on Thursday, but details of the violation have not been release publicly. Gwinnett County jail revealed that the was previously apprehended on aggravated cruelty to animals-death, reckless conduct, driving without a valid license and other infractions.

Chop has continued to make headlines and become a sideshow attraction through social media antics to a real life shooting incident that left an Uber riddled with bullets.