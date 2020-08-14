AllHipHop
Young Dolph Explains The Meaning Of His 'Rich Slave' Album Title

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock, and G Herbo show up on the new project.

(AllHipHop News) As Black Lives Matter activists pressure elected officials to pass new laws combating systemic racism, conversations about race continue to take place across the country. Young Dolph is offering his own story of life in America during these times.

The Memphis rapper born Adolph Thornton, Jr. released his latest album today (August 14). Dolph choosing to name the project Rich Slave raised a few eyebrows because it could be viewed as trivializing the institution of chattel slavery. The 35-year-old rhymer explained his thoughts behind the title.

"It's the reality of being Black in this country," states Young Dolph. "You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin. All the bullsh*t I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time." 

He adds, "Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully, this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we're still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on." 

Rich Slave includes contributions from Megan Thee Stallion, Key Glock, and G Herbo. It is Young Dolph's first solo LP since 2018's Role Model. Last year, he partnered with Key Glock for the Dum and Dummer collaborative album.

