Young Dolph Gifts Texas Resident With A Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventadors ain't cheap - at $500K, but Dolph gave a lucky lady her own.

(AllHipHop News) Jackie Davila of Pleasant Grove, Texas is the proud owner of a Lamborghini Aventador thanks to rapper Young Dolph.

The rapper implored thousands of rap fans to join him in a contest that who have him gift the winner with a brand new Lamborghini Aventador. Dolph, not one to lie, drove the car directly to Jackie and gave it to her as her family and friends looked on. The 23-year old was recently married and is currently expecting a child.

The giveaway was a part of the promo rollout of Rich Slave, the new album by Dolph. The opus debuted at #1 on Billboard Independent and #4 on the Billboard 200.

Dolph has expanded his philanthropic offerings in the pandemic - from cash donations, school supplies, clothes, food, and more.

By the way, do not expect to see Jackie Davila riding dirty in her Lamborghini. She and her spouse plan to sell it and buy their first home with it. Dolph also paid the taxes on the car so that the IRS didn't come for the Davila family.