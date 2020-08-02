AllHipHop
Young Dolph Is Giving Away His Lamborghini To Promote New Album "Rich Slave"

Maria Myraine

Young Dolph is giving away the custom Lamborghini on the cover of his new album "Rich Slave."

(AllHipHop News) The wait is finally over!

It’s been two years since Young Dolph has given his fans a solo album.

His new album is called Rich Slave and comes as the highly anticipated follow-up of Dum & Dummer, which was last year’s collaborative effort with Key Glock.

Young Dolph has already given us a taste of what’s to come with singles, “Blue Diamonds,” and “RNB,” which was produced by Juicy J and featured Megan Thee Stallion.

It’ll be interesting to see what else Dolph has up his sleeves for this project, which drops August 14th.

As if there wasn’t enough hype surrounding the album, Young Dolph has also announced the official “Rich Slave Lamborghini Contest."

The winner will get Dolph's custom-wrapped, blue, and orange striped Lambo, priced at nearly $415K.

To top it all off, Young Dolph is set to personally deliver the prize to the winner himself.

Fans and car enthusiasts have until August 20th to enter the contest and a winner will be chosen at random on September 4th.

So, how does one enter the contest? Pre-order “Rich Slave” or just cop some merchandise from Dolph’s official online store.

Young Dolph's lamborghini
