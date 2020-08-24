Young Dolph's 'Rich Slave' Album Debuts In The Top 5

Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD's respective posthumous LPs continue to do well.

(AllHipHop News) Tennessee's Young Dolph currently has one of the best-selling projects in America. His Rich Slave album debuted at #4 on the most recent Billboard 200 chart.

Dolph's latest studio LP opened with 65,000 equivalent album units. Rich Slave is the Memphis-raised rapper's second Top 10 release, following 2019's Dum and Dummer collaborative album with Key Glock which peaked at #8.

"It's the reality of being Black in this country," said Young Dolph about the Rich Slave title. "You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin. All the bullsh*t I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time."

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200 chart, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (#2) and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#3) remained in the Top 5. Taylor Swift’s Folklore held onto the #1 position for a fourth straight week.