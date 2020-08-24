AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Young Dolph's 'Rich Slave' Album Debuts In The Top 5

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD's respective posthumous LPs continue to do well.

(AllHipHop News) Tennessee's Young Dolph currently has one of the best-selling projects in America. His Rich Slave album debuted at #4 on the most recent Billboard 200 chart.

Dolph's latest studio LP opened with 65,000 equivalent album units. Rich Slave is the Memphis-raised rapper's second Top 10 release, following 2019's Dum and Dummer collaborative album with Key Glock which peaked at #8.

"It's the reality of being Black in this country," said Young Dolph about the Rich Slave title. "You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin. All the bullsh*t I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time."

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200 chart, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (#2) and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#3) remained in the Top 5. Taylor Swift’s Folklore held onto the #1 position for a fourth straight week.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Travis Scott & Christopher Nolan Talk “The Plan” Single Off The 'Tenet' Soundtrack

The John David Washington-led film is expected to hit theaters next month.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Mosey And Crew Busted With Arsenal Of Weapons

Lil Mosey and his crew got caught in Burbank, California with a stash of weapons.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

St.. Louis Hip-Hop Producer Charged In Connection To Sweetie Pie's Murder Plot

A producer who worked on some of Nelly's biggest albums has been caught in a murder-for-hire plot involving one of the owners of Sweetie Pie's restaurant.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PharoahFreeze

Chance the Rapper Demands Tory Lanez Be Held Accountable For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Chance stepped up on behalf of Meg, who was allegedly shot by singer/rapper Tory Lanez.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Rapper Da Breadman Busted In Huge Drug Ring Take Down

Da Breadman is looking at some federal charges for slanging pills.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Frank Ocean Has Top Secret Project With Acclaimed Filmmaker

Luca Guadagnino claims he's been working on a top-secret project with none other than Frank Ocean, but will it ever come out?

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Hip-Hop's Pastor Hezekiah Walker's "Every Praise" Hits A New Milestone

Hezekiah Walker's song "Every Praise" continues to set records years after its initial release.

Kershaw St. Jawnson