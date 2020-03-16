Young Dolph Talks Coronavirus After Tour With Key Glock Canceled

With major cities shutting down because of the coronavirus, the rap duo calls off the rest of their tour dates.

(AllHipHop News) Well, it seems like "The Rona" done struck more of Hip-Hop’s elite and their ability to secure a major bag one more ‘gain.

In an announcement made by both rappers’ teams, Young Dolph and Key Glock will be postponing the rest of their “Sirius XM Hip-Hop Nation Presents: Young Dolph x Key Glock No Rules Tour."

The shows are going to be held up because of the swiftly spreading and highly contagious COVID-19 pandemic.

“While me, Glock, Moochie, Kenny Muney, Grovehero, and the entire Paper Route Empire team have had the greatest time on the No Rules Tour, rocking sold out shows and vibing with our fans/family, unfortunately, due to the tragic Coronavirus that's impacting the world, we have to be responsible and postpone the remaining 6 March tour dates on the No Rules Tour to August," Young Dolph said. "There's nothing more important than being safe, healthy and protecting our fans. All tickets will be honored for the new date. Until then, we have a ton of exclusive tour content that's going up. Be careful and I'll get with yall in a minute.”

The duo has already experienced a level of success with the concert series, setting over 30 stages on fire.

Still, the two Paper Route Empire rappers will have to reschedule the following six shows: St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Des Moines.

It’s a shame because folk have been coming out, spending their money to see them rock the house.

According to their team, over 42,000 tickets have been sold for this tour. This is undoubtedly directly correlated to Dum & Dummer, Dolph & Glock's Billboard Top 10-debuting collaborative album. Adding to that is Key Glock’s Yellow Tape release in late-January which jumped on the Billboard 200 at #14.

It’s pretty dope that they understand that the bag is not more important than the health of their fans.