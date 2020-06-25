AllHipHop
Young Jeezy In Nasty Court Fight With "Jealous" Ex-Fiancee

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Young Jeezy and his ex-fiancee is pushing back against her claims that he is a bad dad.

(AllHipHop News) Jeezy believes that his ex-fiancée and mother of his child is vindictive, spiteful, and jealous.

Those are the reasons, in his opinion, as to why she has recently dragged him in court and claiming that he is not a good father to their daughter, Amra.

But … he is sure that outside of her personal feelings, he is actually a pretty dope dad and wants the courts to figure this out.

The two of them, Jeezy and Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, were engaged only four years ago.

Since their break up the “Mr. President” rapper started seeing and became engaged to "The Rea"l talk show host, Jeannie Mai.

The recent engagement made a tense situation get even more strained, leading Jeezy and Mahi in family court to make arrangements around the one person innocent in this whole debacle: Amra.

In April 2020, the judge ordered the Atlanta trap star to pay $7,500 a month in child support plus $30,000 for school tuition.

Yet amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest, somehow communication and any congenial relationship between the parents have dissipated.

Mahi is done and has asked the family court to incarcerate The Snowman for not paying up — but he says she is bugging out because she is jealous of Jeannie Mai.

He believes this so much, that he actually filed a motion to dismiss her claim, adding that he “fears for her mental health” and is being harassed by her.

The hope is that the two come to an agreement, that the child does not lack, and moreover how the three can figure out a way to co-parent in harmony. 

