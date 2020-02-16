AllHipHop
Young M.A.'s Love For Sex Toys Leads To Big Deal

Young M.A. wants her followers to "get the strap" on!

(AllHipHop News) Young M.A. recently shared a new music video for her song “She Like I’m Like,” which appears on her debut studio album Herstory in the Making.

The video also doubled as an announcement of the "Unaccommodating" rapper’s partnership with adult toy line Doc Johnson.

The custom made toys entitled Play Nyce, include The Young MA Set, a strap on kit and The Young MA D, a dildo.

"The Young M.A Play NYCe 7-Inch Dildo with Balls is as realistic a cock as there can be. This piece is made from dual-density Ultraskyn with a soft, outside and firm inner core, so it feels just like the real thing. The caramel color dildo has plush balls and distinct veins," reads the product description on Doc Johnson's website.

Young M.A.'s Sex Toy
Young M.A.'s new Strap-on.Doc Johnson

"I’m aware I have a heavy influence on women and spark their curiosity around sexuality," Young M.A. said in a statement about the collaboration. "I never hide the fact that I keep one in the closet; so I decided to share some of my experience."

The pleasure products are available for purchase here.

As for the music video, “She Like I’m Like” features Young M.A. and her love interest going back and forth about their relationship.

The pair can be seen playing ping-pong, at the park, and relaxing at home. The video ends with a “purchase the strap” text to promote the partnership.

Check out the music video down below.

