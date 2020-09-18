Young Money's Cortez Bryant To Teach "Careers In Music" Course At Jackson State University

The Blueprint Group Co-CEO is ready to lecture the next generation of executives.

(AllHipHop News) Cortez "Tez" Bryant is returning to his alma mater as an instructor. Jackson State University pupils will have the chance to learn from the entertainment industry veteran.

"We are beyond thrilled that Mr. Bryant will be sharing his knowledge and experiences with our students," says Thomas Hudson, acting president of JSU. "Not only is he a successful music mogul, but he is a JSU alum who continues to give back to his college home, which we greatly appreciate. I know our students will gain exponentially from his insight."

Bryant is teaching a seven-week "Careers in Music" program at the Mississippi-based HBCU. The course is a mix of two-hour weekly online and in-person sessions focusing on ethics, digital marketing, branding, contractual agreements, publishing, copywriting, and other tools.

"If I weren't in the music business, I would have been a teacher. I always wanted to come back to Jackson State, which has done so much for me in terms of making me the person I am," says Bryant.

The 41-year-old businessman continues, "From my high school, McMain, in New Orleans, where I met Lil Wayne, to my years at Jackson State, education has been a driving force and a foundation for everything I've ever achieved."

Bryant attained a degree in mass communications from JSU in 2004. While at the institution, he began touring with Lil Wayne. Tez later became Wayne's manager, and the two friends went on to start Young Money Entertainment.

Young Money helped launch the careers of Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga. Bryantalso merged his management company with Gee Roberson's Hip Hop Since 1978 to form The Blueprint Group which now represents Wayne, T.I., The Roots, Brandy, Jill Scott, G-Eazy, Lil Nas X, Trippie Redd, and others.

"One of the reasons my spirit moved me back to Jackson State is that there may be a younger version of me looking for an outlet. There may be the next inner-city kid not having much that can come to Jackson State and find themselves," explains Bryant.

The former member of JSU's Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band adds, "All the things I'll be covering could each have a course of its own. But developing my syllabus was easy because this is my life. This is what I've been living, and God blessed me to be good at it."

Bryan Calhoun's The Music Business Toolbox will be the primary text for Bryant's class. Calhoun oversees the digital strategy for The Blueprint Group. Students will also get access to special guest lecturers like Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division).

"He was responsible for the Kevin Hart and the Migos Mountain Dew commercials last year. I want the students to understand the overlapping spaces that connect business to music," states Bryant about Hamlett. “I want to show the importance of brand power and working for brands and having music backgrounds and how it all ties together."