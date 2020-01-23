AllHipHop
Young Thug Announces FAMU's Band As The Winner Of The #HBCUHotChallenge

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Rattlers received a cash prize from the YSL Records head.

(AllHipHop News) Last October, So Much Fun creator Young Thug and 300 Entertainment called on Historically Black Colleges and Universities to take part in the "Hot" Battle of The Bands Challenge. This week, the winning marching band was revealed on social media.

"Florida A&M University, congratulations on winning the HBCU Hot Challenge. You guys won $25,000. That's very, very, very great. I'm sorry I couldn't be there, but I want you guys to stay good in school. Keep making good grades," said Thugger in a video posted to FAMU's Marching 100 Instagram account. 

The $25K donation will go to the 132-year-old Tallahassee institution’s music department and band program. 300 Entertainment CEO/former Morgan State University student Kevin Liles visited Florida A&M to present Director Dr. Shelby R. Chipman and the FAMU undergraduates with a giant check.

"On behalf of our families to yours we would like to congratulate the @marching100 band of #famu for winning the #hothbcuchallenge Thank u for your commitment to excellence and good luck in Atlanta at the Honda Battle of the bands... we felt at home today... to all the faculty and staff continue to believe in our next generation of leaders...," posted Liles on IG.

