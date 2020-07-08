AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Young Thug Calls Pusha T's Scrapped Drake Diss Verse "Weak"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Atlanta rhymer scolds Push for using a Pop Smoke project to take aim at his adversary.

(AllHipHop News) As large sections of the Hip Hop world is celebrating the release of Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, there is some unexpected drama associated with the posthumous album. It all stems from a song that is not even on the LP.

Apparently, a track titled “Paranoia” was set to be part of Shoot for the Stars, but Victor Victor Worldwide label head Steven Victor claimed the omission was the result of a "glitch." The unreleased cut featured contributions by Pusha T, Young Thug, and Gunna.

Pusha raps on the leaked “Paranoia”:

You know reality bites. It's chess, not checkers. Those empty threats only sound good on your records. If the patois is not followed by a Blocka. It's like Marked for Death Screwface, without the choppa. Let 'em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra. Only to hide the blade flying back through LaGuardia. I might even buy a home out in Mississauga. On my walls, have scrawls of Tschabalalas. Many dolls, that are sprawled, they my Ill Na Nas. Make a call, she gonna crawl, bad gyal Patra. I'm involved and absolved. I am Godfather, hush

Thug later stated he did not respect Pusha's verse on the song because the lyrics were believed to be subliminal disses directed at the Virginia-bred emcee's longtime rival Drake. Push responded to Thugger by claiming that no one knew what his lyrics were actually about, and he suggested Drake was the person that stopped “Paranoia” from coming out.

All of the back-and-forth comments on social media led to Pusha becoming a top trending topic on Twitter. Young Thug then returned to Instagram to offer more thoughts about his issues with the record. He recalled back to Pusha's scathing Drake diss track "The Story of Adidon" which dropped at the height of their feud in 2018.

“First of all, your verse is seven days if you know what I mean. That motherf*cker's weak. Second of all, you already went crazy the first time, so you ain’t nothing but a sucka going on double takes, triple takes, and quadruple takes. You should’ve just got all of that out when you put the first song out. You didn’t even have to do all that," said Thug in an Instagram Story video.

He added, “You just feel like you not going to get enough views on your own sh*t, so you came to put some bullsh*t on a n*gga who’s resting in peace music. Trying to f*ck up a n*gga’s whole vibe," said Thugger. "You feel like, 'It’s the perfect platform - Thug, Gunna, and Pop Smoke- to go at this n*gga’s ass. This is the perfect song to do it on.'" 

The YSL leader concluded, "Why the f*ck you don't do that sh*t on your own song? Do that sh*t on your own song, n*gga. N*gga's ain't jumping in no n*gga's business, because I don’t give a f*ck about what none y'all n*ggas got going on. We kill for real.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Foogiano Associate Charged For July 4th Double Murder; Rapper Not Cooperating

The police are still questioning witnesses and suspects in Greenville, South Carolina where a double shooting erupted during a July 4th concert featuring Gucci Mane's latest artist, Foogiano.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Kanye West Building Massive Mansion For Family In Wyoming

Kanye West is hard at work on a brand new construction project on his massive compound in Cody, Wyoming.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SweatVictory

Kanye West's Yeezy Company Receives Multimillion-Dollar Loan From Federal Government

PPP has been criticized for prioritizing well-financed corporations and Trump-connected companies over small businesses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

AJ1

Black Thought Drops Another Classic With "Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3"

The Philadelphia rap monster is blessing the game with a new installment of his critically acclaimed series "Streams Of Thought."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Shot In Houston

Rickey Smiley is dealing with a family tragedy after his daughter was shot in Houston over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Stewville99

Man Killed In Foogiano Shooting Remembered As A Great Man

A pastor for a man killed at a Foogiano concert reflects on his life.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Juice WRLD Expected To Crush The Charts With Posthumous Release

Some of Juice WRLD's final recordings will be released this Friday, and fans cannot wait.

AllHipHop Staff