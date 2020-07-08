Young Thug Calls Pusha T's Scrapped Drake Diss Verse "Weak"

The Atlanta rhymer scolds Push for using a Pop Smoke project to take aim at his adversary.

(AllHipHop News) As large sections of the Hip Hop world is celebrating the release of Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, there is some unexpected drama associated with the posthumous album. It all stems from a song that is not even on the LP.

Apparently, a track titled “Paranoia” was set to be part of Shoot for the Stars, but Victor Victor Worldwide label head Steven Victor claimed the omission was the result of a "glitch." The unreleased cut featured contributions by Pusha T, Young Thug, and Gunna.

Pusha raps on the leaked “Paranoia”:

You know reality bites. It's chess, not checkers. Those empty threats only sound good on your records. If the patois is not followed by a Blocka. It's like Marked for Death Screwface, without the choppa. Let 'em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra. Only to hide the blade flying back through LaGuardia. I might even buy a home out in Mississauga. On my walls, have scrawls of Tschabalalas. Many dolls, that are sprawled, they my Ill Na Nas. Make a call, she gonna crawl, bad gyal Patra. I'm involved and absolved. I am Godfather, hush

Thug later stated he did not respect Pusha's verse on the song because the lyrics were believed to be subliminal disses directed at the Virginia-bred emcee's longtime rival Drake. Push responded to Thugger by claiming that no one knew what his lyrics were actually about, and he suggested Drake was the person that stopped “Paranoia” from coming out.

All of the back-and-forth comments on social media led to Pusha becoming a top trending topic on Twitter. Young Thug then returned to Instagram to offer more thoughts about his issues with the record. He recalled back to Pusha's scathing Drake diss track "The Story of Adidon" which dropped at the height of their feud in 2018.

“First of all, your verse is seven days if you know what I mean. That motherf*cker's weak. Second of all, you already went crazy the first time, so you ain’t nothing but a sucka going on double takes, triple takes, and quadruple takes. You should’ve just got all of that out when you put the first song out. You didn’t even have to do all that," said Thug in an Instagram Story video.

He added, “You just feel like you not going to get enough views on your own sh*t, so you came to put some bullsh*t on a n*gga who’s resting in peace music. Trying to f*ck up a n*gga’s whole vibe," said Thugger. "You feel like, 'It’s the perfect platform - Thug, Gunna, and Pop Smoke- to go at this n*gga’s ass. This is the perfect song to do it on.'"

The YSL leader concluded, "Why the f*ck you don't do that sh*t on your own song? Do that sh*t on your own song, n*gga. N*gga's ain't jumping in no n*gga's business, because I don’t give a f*ck about what none y'all n*ggas got going on. We kill for real.”