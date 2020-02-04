AllHipHop
Young Thug Cashes Out On Super Bowl Bet

AllHipHop Staff
by

Young Thug is already rich, and now he has more money to spend.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Young Thug more than doubled his money on Sunday after placing a $250,000 bet on the outcome of the Super Bowl.

The London hitmaker took to his Instagram Story timeline to celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida to be crowned the Super Bowl LIV champions.

"I betted a quarter (of a million dollars)," the YSL Records founder boasted to fans. "I betted 250 racks. I won $620,000. We don't lose at YSL. We win. That's all we do is win (sic)."

Young Thug didn't go into detail about the kind of wager he placed.

