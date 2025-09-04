Young Thug Claims He’s Paying Lil Durk’s Lawyer After Explosive Jail Call Leak

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug vented about Lil Durk’s lack of support in leaked jail audio—only to later claim he’s the one paying for Durk’s lawyer.

Young Thug dropped a bombshell on social media, claiming he’s footing the legal bill for Lil Durk’s attorney after leaked jailhouse audio revealed him complaining about the rapper’s lack of support and delayed collaborations.

The audio, recorded before Young Thug’s release but leaked Wednesday (September 3), captured the Atlanta rapper sounding frustrated over what he described as Durk’s inconsistent behavior and failure to return favors. “I done sent him a few songs… he just taking four, five days,” Thug said in the call. ‘Like, what you got goin’, man? A n#### done too much s### for you. Man, watch out.”

He also accused Durk of switching up publicly, referencing the Chicago rapper’s vocal support during Thug’s YSL RICO case.

“Then [Durk] get on the internet, talking ‘Thug this and that,'” he added. “Man, cut that cap ass s### out.”

Young Thug says Lil Durk does too much internet s### after Durk could not clear a verse for his Album💿



“…Then n##### get on the internet & keep talm bout thug this thug that, man f### all that cap ass s### up” pic.twitter.com/g8aMz2TFaD — GUNNA DAILY💙 (@Gunnnaupdates) September 3, 2025

The irony wasn’t lost on the internet. Thug is now free while Durk sits behind bars following an October arrest on federal murder-for-hire conspiracy charges. He was denied bond.

The leaked audio reignited speculation about friction between the YSL and OTF camps.

Durk’s affiliate, OTF Twin, didn’t hold back, writing on Instagram, “That n#### on them phones gossiping like a straight b####. I’ll never trust a n#### that put on make up & dress.”

Thug responded by claiming he’s actually helping Durk’s legal defense. “All yall new junkies in otf, just know I’m the one sent Brian steel to help him on my dime,” he tweeted. He followed up with, “Bashing me only goin f### that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake ass game.”

OTF Twin replied, “What case??? You must sent him up there today.”

He also sent another shot at Thug, adding “don’t accept money from [a rat.”