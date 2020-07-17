AllHipHop
Young Thug Defends James Harden For Wearing "Blue Lives Matter" Mask

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Trey Songz slammed the NBA star: "This certified clown sh*t."

(AllHipHop News) #BlackLivesMatter has gained overwhelming popularity in America after George Floyd was murdered on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer. As activists push for police reform at all levels of government, there is still some pushback against the movement.

Often times, BLM's goal of ending police violence against unarmed African-Americans is met with adversarial responses such as "All Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter." So when James Harden was seen wearing a face mask that is apparently associated with "Blue Lives Matter" and the "Thin Blue Line" symbol many people took issue with the basketball player.

Some critics specifically had a problem with Harden seemingly endorsing the "Blue Lives Matter" counter-movement. Harden plays for the Houston Rockets. Before moving to Minnesota, George Floyd grew up in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood. He was laid to rest in the city.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug came to Harden's defense on Twitter. The So Much Fun album creator suggested the 30-year-old former NBA MVP is unaware of what is happening in the world as it relates to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

"Just so u know James [Harden] is my brada... btw he don’t have internet so he obviously don’t know what’s right or wrong if he posted something that’s against US... but I hate when rappers get in n*ggas biz like [it] can’t happen to em💥 buster let n*ggas clear they sh*t up activist," tweeted Thug.

On the other hand, R&B singer Trey Songz slammed the All-Star athlete. In reaction to the photo of Harden's supposed "Blue Lives Matter" mask, Songz posted on Twitter, "This certified clown sh*t. I’ll say it for everybody who scared to. FOH."

