Young Thug Discusses Near-Death Experience From Liver And Kidney Failure

The Atlanta rhymer was hospitalized for more than two weeks.

(AllHipHop News) According to his comments on the Offset and Friends livestream, Young Thug should be thankful he is still alive. The So Much Fun album creator recalled a time he had to deal with a serious health scare.

"I kinda just stayed in the bed and I was like, 'Yo, call the ambulance. I can't move my body.' Then later, when the ambulance came, I couldn't get out of the bed. They had to get me out of the bed, basically," said Thugger. "I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn't move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure."

He continued, "And I kinda had sorta passed away. I kinda died. I was in the hospital for like 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn't trust it, so, I left the hospital, went to another hospital. They was like, 'Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you've died. You've been dead.'"

Offset's Offset and Friends virtual benefit concert aired April 29 on Oculus Venues and Facebook. Rich The Kid and Saint Jhn were also part of the show. The fundraiser collected money for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“We are extremely grateful to Offset, Young Thug, Rich the Kid, and Saint Jhn for helping us offer nourishment to struggling seniors, hardworking families, and hungry children,” said Sarah Fonder-Kristy, Atlanta Community Food Bank’s chief development officer.

Fonder-Kristy added, “The need for meals has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the donations we receive from this event will be instrumental in our work to provide that relief.”