Young Thug Drops 'So Much Fun (Deluxe)' Album Featuring Gunna & Travis Scott

(AllHipHop News) So Much Fun is arguably one of the best Hip Hop albums released in 2019. Young Thug's LP earned the Atlanta-bred rhymer his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Before the year comes to an end, Thugger is giving his fans a deluxe version of the project. Fellow YSL representative Gunna shows up on "Diamonds," and Cactus Jack head Travis Scott appears on "Hop Off a Jet."

Both Gunna and Scott are featured on "Hot (Remix)." The original "Hot" has peaked at #11 on the Hot 100 chart, #5 on the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and #3 on the Rap Streaming Songs chart. In addition, Thug added the solo records "Die Today" and "Millions" to So Much Fun (Deluxe).

Young Thug is going into 2020 with a Best/Rap Sung Performance Grammy nomination for "The London" with Travis Scott and J. Cole. The 300 Entertainment recording artist born Jeffery Lamar Williams picked up his first Grammy (Song Of The Year) in February for his contribution to Childish Gambino's "This Is America."