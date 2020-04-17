Young Thug Is Giving Away $5,000 In Cash With New To Celebrate His Mixtape "Barter 6"

Young Thug is trying to inspire and engage his quarantined fans in a new contest celebrating his mixtape "Barter 6."

(AllHipHop News) Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records is planning to work with 300 Entertainment to celebrate the 5th anniversary of his mixtape, Barter 6.

The partnership will yield a contest that has one key aim: TO HELP INSPIRE CREATIVES WHO STRUGGLING TO GET BY DURING THE COVID-19.

The contest is curated from 300 Entertainment’s “300 Creates” initiative. Every week, 300 Creates fans have the opportunity to win money, prizes and to have big artists shout them out on their social media.

While many artists and celebrities are jumping out to support producers, actors and other performing artists, few are considering the fine arts. Now what is the challenge? The visual artists will have to recreate the cover art of the Barter 6.

With Young Thug’s contest, the fans have to make artwork to be selected by the "I Came from Nothing" artist. Whoever Thug pics, he will post the masterpieces on his Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms. The winner will also get $5,000.

Through the 300 Entertainment website and social media channels (Instagram and Twitter) new contests will be announced every week with each contest lasting for two weeks.

The rewards will vary from one contest to the next. In addition to the reward, the winner of each contest will be featured on the artist's socials, the 300 Entertainment website, and all affiliated company socials.

"This initiative is intended to inspire a world of innovators to illustrate, design and put context around life, art, music, film, and all sports as we know it today. Also, to celebrate the opportunity of tomorrow,” said Kevin Liles, CEO, and Co-Founder of 300 Entertainment. “We will do this by engaging all of you around the globe who chose to create and engage with us. What better partner and label to kick it off with than Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records. I look forward to everyone joining, engaging and most importantly creating with us."

The deadline for all submissions is April 30, 2020. All entries will be received via social media and must use the following hashtags for entry:

#Barter6ArtChallenge, #Barter6, #300Creates, #MusicHeals, #Contest. Submissions can also be sent in via email to 300creates@threehundred.biz