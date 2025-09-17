Young Thug Postpones “UY SCUTI” Album Release With Studio Tease

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug announced via an Instagram video that his long-awaited “UY SCUTI” album will now drop later than planned.

Young Thug delayed his album UY SCUTI by one week to Friday (September 26), following a studio video post.

Young Thug has delayed the release of his upcoming album, UY SCUTI, by one week, announcing the shift with a late-night Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 16) that featured producer Southside and a brief caption: “Next Friday.”

YOUNG THUG



UY SCUTI

(ALBUM)



🚨 SEPTEMBER 26TH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oFelg44HIU — RAGERS (@THARAGERS) September 17, 2025

Originally scheduled to drop on September 19, the album will now arrive on September 26.

The pushback comes as anticipation builds for the Atlanta rapper’s first full-length project since his release from jail in October 2024.

Thug has been steadily teasing new material to keep listeners engaged. Over the past week, he’s posted several snippets, including one where he drops the phrase “whoopty doo,” a callback to his recent podcast appearance with Big Bank.

He also dropped a new single titled “Man I Miss My Dogs,” a reflective track that touches on his relationships with Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Mariah The Scientist.

The song doubles as a public apology to those affected by leaked jail calls that surfaced earlier this year.

The album delay marks another chapter in Young Thug‘s return to music after nearly three years entangled in Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial.

He was arrested in May 2022 as part of a sweeping RICO case and remained behind bars until October 2024, when he accepted a plea deal.

Since regaining his freedom, Thug has slowly stepped back into the spotlight.

In June 2025, he performed onstage with Travis Scott and T.I. in his first live appearance since 2021. He remains on probation, and in April 2025, a judge declined to revoke his supervised release despite prosecutors raising concerns over his online activity.