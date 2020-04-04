AllHipHop
Young Thug Says He Has Lost $5 Million Due To Pandemic

Kershaw St. Jawnson

In an interview with KRRL Real 92.3’s Big Boy on how he is faring during the pandemic, Thugger revealed he has probably has lost about $5 million.

(AllHipHop News) A few weeks ago, Young Thug pointed to the Holy Scriptures to give a theological context as to why a universal pandemic like the COVID-19 outbreak has occurred.

Quoting 2 Chronicles 7: 13-14 on his social media, Thugger offers up a couple of verses from this Old Testament canon that seems to give a solution to how to heal the land: The people should humble themselves and pray.

But the question now is, can that religious writ also give him what he needs to regain the millions of dollars that he has said he lost as a result of being contained in his home?

During an interview with KRRL Real 92.3’s Big Boy on how he is faring during the pandemic, Young Thug answered that he probably has lost about $5 million.

He said, "See, it's gon' cost me double, right, cause I ain't going to be able to do the shows."

"The money that I get for the shows— let's just say I get $500,000 -- if I don't do these ten shows, that's 5 Ms. Then I don't make five million 'til June, and then I might spend a million, I might spend two million just on this quarantine s##t. I got my mom and daddy. I'm like, 'Man, y'all stay in the house,' they like, 'Yeah.' They get tired of their house they every week, now they want a penthouse suite at the hotel. That s##t costs money. However, much money I lose on the show, that's probably the same amount of money I lose spending my money."

Comments (1)
realest357
realest357

Please dont complain, as my sister, nephew, and mother just got laid off, and I barely have a job right now.........

