YoungBoy Never Broke Again Releases ‘Top’ Album Featuring Lil Wayne & Snoop Dogg

The southerner recruits two rap icons for his latest LP.

(AllHipHop News) Baton Rouge's YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back with a new body of work. On Friday, the Atlantic Records signee dropped off his sophomore album titled Top.

The 21-track studio LP only features two guest appearances. YoungBoy tapped Hip Hop legends Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg for contributions to the project.

Wayne assisted the 20-year-old rapper on "My Window." Snoop showed up on "Callin." Production was provided by TayTayMadeIt, 1Mind, India Got Them Beats, Hitman Audio, Drum Dummie, and more.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Top follows 2018's Platinum-certified Until Death Call My Name. His discography also consists of mixtapes such as AI YoungBoy 2, Still Flexin, Still Steppin, and 38 Baby 2.