YoungBoy Never Broke Again's 'Top' Album Debuts At No. 1

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

This is the Baton Rouge-bred rhymer's third Number One in less than a year.

(AllHipHop News) For the third time in his career, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has the most popular music project in America. The Atlantic recording artist scored his latest chart-topper with Top.

YoungBoy's album collected 126,000 first-week units to open at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also reached the pinnacle of the rankings with 2019's AI YoungBoy 2 and 2020's 38 Baby 2. All three efforts were released in the last 11 months.

Top only contained two guest features. Hip Hop legends Snoop Dogg ("Callin") and Lil Wayne ("My Window") contributed to the LP. Production was provided by TayTayMadeIt, Wheezy, WassamWop, Hitman Audio, DrellOnTheTrack, JetsonMade, and more.

Elsewhere on the most recent Billboard 200, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon remained at #2. Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die also held steady at #3. Lil Baby’s My Turn climbed one position to #6. Big Sean’s Detroit 2 dropped from #1 to #7 in its second week. 

Shoot for the Stars, Legends Never Die, and My Turn each spent at least one week at #1. Other Hip Hop albums to also lead the Billboard 200 in 2020 include JackBoys's JackBoys, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By, Lil Wayne's Funeral, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake, DaBaby's Blame It on Baby, Nav's Good Intentions, Future's High Off Life, and Gunna's Wunna.

