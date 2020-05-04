AllHipHop
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scores Second No. 1 Album With '38 Baby 2'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion return to the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) YoungBoy Never Broke Again now has two #1 albums in his career. After AI YoungBoy 2 hit the top spot six months ago, 38 Baby 2 is the latest leader on the Billboard 200 chart. 

The Louisiana rapper's 38 Baby 2 earned 67,000 first-week units to take the pole position. NBA Youngboy collected 96.9 million on-demand streams for the project's tracks. His Still Flexin, Still Steppin opened at #2 in March.

Elsewhere on this week's Billboard 200, DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby (#2), Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake (#3), The Weeknd’s After Hours (#4), and Lil Baby’s My Turn (#5) round out the Top 5.

Two Texans returned to the Top 10. Travis Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld, climbed 21 positions to #9. He recently made headlines for his record-breaking "Astronomical" Fortnite concert. Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga jumped from #21 to #10 after the release of the internet-breaking "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé.

