Yung Berg Posts Surveillance Footage Of Attempted Home Invasion

The "Sexy Can I" hitmaker refutes a woman's accusation that she was assaulted at his residence.

(AllHipHop News) It's been a rough few days for Christian "Hitmaka" Ward. The former rapper/current record producer, also known as Yung Berg, was accused of pistol-whipping a woman on Saturday.

Original reports suggested Talia Tilley was Berg's girlfriend. However, the 34-year-old Atlantic Records executive denied ever being in a relationship with Tilley. He also claimed the entire ordeal was actually part of a robbery and assault scheme against him.

Hitmaka posted surveillance footage of the alleged home invasion to his Instagram page. He also uploaded a letter from his lawyer which went into detail about Tilley's alleged plot to rob Berg.

Attorney Shepard S. Kopp also stated that his client turned over videos and phone records to the Los Angeles Police Department. Apparently, Tilley's cellphone showed that she shared Ward's address with an unknown person that was in contact with her throughout the attempted home invasion.

Hitmaka wrote on IG: