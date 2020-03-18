AllHipHop
Yung Berg Posts Surveillance Footage Of Attempted Home Invasion

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Sexy Can I" hitmaker refutes a woman's accusation that she was assaulted at his residence.

(AllHipHop News) It's been a rough few days for Christian "Hitmaka" Ward. The former rapper/current record producer, also known as Yung Berg, was accused of pistol-whipping a woman on Saturday.

Original reports suggested Talia Tilley was Berg's girlfriend. However, the 34-year-old Atlantic Records executive denied ever being in a relationship with Tilley.  He also claimed the entire ordeal was actually part of a robbery and assault scheme against him. 

Hitmaka posted surveillance footage of the alleged home invasion to his Instagram page. He also uploaded a letter from his lawyer which went into detail about Tilley's alleged plot to rob Berg. 

Attorney Shepard S. Kopp also stated that his client turned over videos and phone records to the Los Angeles Police Department. Apparently, Tilley's cellphone showed that she shared Ward's address with an unknown person that was in contact with her throughout the attempted home invasion.

Hitmaka wrote on IG:

On Saturday 4:30am three gunmen made an attempt on my life & home invasion.
I have all the surveillance footage which some I’m posting & also other evidence needed. I retained legal council & decided that with this matter which I’m totally traumatized about that I must let the truth out as media outlets without having proper info are attempting to stain my character and reputation that I have spent my entire life building. I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday & I would like to take this time & thank all of my family, friends, & colleagues who have reached out regarding the matter sending love and positive energy. This footage is very alarming to all my fellow people in music & living in los angles area pls be safe and monitor who you allow in your home. I made a crucial mistake which could’ve costed my life THIS WOMAN WAS NOT MY GF EVER. I won’t dive further into this & will let my lawyers move forward accordingly. Pls stay safe amidst these tragic times not only for myself but the entire world. Swipe right for more & my lawyers statement 🙏🏽 Video #1 suspects passing firearms through my home gate Video #2 suspects retreating after my ADT alarm sounds & jumping gate on my property.

