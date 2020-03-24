AllHipHop
Yung Berg's Alleged Victim Speaks Out About Home Invasion Accusations

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Talia Tilley hires Lisa Bloom as her attorney.

(AllHipHop News) The story involving Christian "Hitmaka/Yung Berg" Ward, a purported gun-related assault, and a failed home invasion keeps adding more layers. One of the individuals involved in the case, Talia Tilley, is speaking publicly about the incident.

At first, Tilley accused the record producer of pistol-whipping her on March 14. However, Hitmaka then posted a letter from his attorney which claimed the woman was part of a plot to rob him and the LAPD was investigating the matter. The Blast has now released a statement from Tilley. 

"I want to respond to the allegations that are being made against me. They are completely false. At no time during the assault on me were the police ever called to his residence about any robbery or suspicious activity happening in his backyard," stated Tilley.

She continued, "I have not and would never be a part of what I am being accused of. I was in fact the only person physically hurt and the only person that called the police that morning. I'm an honest, decent woman from a military family. I've always had a good character and people who know me personally would never question that. I have never threatened anyone nor committed any crime."

Tilley claimed to be dealing with physical and emotional pain because of the situation. The self-described model also insisted her credibility in the industry has been damaged and she is unable to make a living.

Celebrity lawyer and former Harvey Weinstein advisor Lisa Bloom (Blac Chyna, Teairra Mari) is now representing Talia Tilley. The alleged victim declared that she will be seeking "justice" by cooperating with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Meanwhile, Hitmaka is using his Instagram account to promote new music by YBN Nahmir featuring G. Eazy and Offset. The ex-Love & Hip Hop star also posted about Tamar Braxton, Wiz Khalifa, and Fabolous over the last several days.

