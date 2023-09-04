Yung Bleu And Boosie Badazz Clash In Heated Social Media Exchange  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Bleu told Boosie Badazz: “I will beat yo old brittle bone ass,” as their contract dispute turned personal.

Yung Bleu and Boosie Badazz’s contract dispute turned personal after the “You’re Mines Still” hitmaker was called out by his wife for flying a woman out to see him in New York.

The Alabama-bred rapper/singer was signed to Boosie’s label before securing a deal with EMPIRE. However, the pair have been beefing over money since his departure.

Despite their feud, Boosie initially said he wouldn’t comment on Yung Bleu’s marital issues. However, he changed his mind a few hours later.

“Everybody askin’ me to go hard on this Bleu situation and his wife,” Boosie said during an Instagram Live Sunday (September 3). “I ain’t doin’ that, dog. I ain’t finna jose on no n#### and his wife. You know, I ain’t finna do all that. If I’ma go at him, I’ma go at him. You know, I still feel it’s f##### up how he playin’ it, bro.”

According to Boosie, although he’s “still f##### up” over their financial disagreement, he doesn’t want to wade in on Bleu’s personal life.

“That’s how God work, man,” he added. “Right now, you don’t wanna give me nothing, but God gon’ give all of that to your wife. And that’s basically it, I ain’t finna jose out dude and his wife. That’s family, you know, then that s### go to me talkin’ about his children and all that. I ain’t finna do that, dog.”

Boosie Tells Yung Bleu “Go Get Yo Wife Back”

Although he said he wouldn’t comment on Yung Bleu’s marriage, he did continue venting over their contract dispute in a series of IG posts.

The Love Scars II album creator hit back at the Louisiana native in his own social media updates. Bleu claimed he has receipts to prove his allegations and said Boosie hasn’t shown proof because he doesn’t have it.

A short while later, Boosie addressed “MR UNGRATEFUL,” and his relationship struggles.

“GO GET YO WIFE BACK WITH SOME SORRYS CAUSE YO DICK AINT GO GET HER BACK,” he wrote, referring to a claim from Bleu’s wife. “I SHOULDA BATTED YOU WITH THAT ROD N 2018-2019 WHEN YALL TRIED TO STEAL FROM ME THE FIRST TIME WHEN U WENT N YO POCKET A GAVE ME THAT 30k ON CANAL STREET.”

MR UNGRATEFUL GO GET YO WIFE BACK WITH SOME SORRYS CAUSE YO DICK AINT GO GET HER BACK LOL 😂 😂 I SHOULDA BATTED YOU WITH THAT ROD N 2018-2019 WHEN YALL TRIED TO STEAL FROM ME THE FIRST TIME WHEN U WENT N YO POCKET A GAVE ME THAT 30k ON CANAL STREET‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 4, 2023

In a follow-up post, Boosie continued, “WE GO SEE IF U LIKE THAT,’ before returning to Bleu’s wife.

“WHY YOU AINT NEVER CLAIM ‘YO WIFE,'” he questioned. “SHE WANT A DIVORCE LAWYER NOW THATS ‘YO WIFE’. THATS N#### FA YA LOL.”

YO WIFE 😂WHY YOU AINT NEVER CLAIM “ YO WIFE” . WHY YOU AINT NEVER DO A INTERVIEW ABOUT “YO WIFE. WHY U AINT NEVER MAKE A SONG BOUT YO “WIFE”. WHY NOBODY DONT KNOW BOUT “YO WIFE” CAUSE U WAS SHAMED OF “YO WIFE.SHE WANT A DIVORCE LAWYER NOW THATS “YO WIFE”. THATS N#### FA YA LOL — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 4, 2023

Yung Bleu caught wind of Boosie’s words and fired back in a since-deleted post. “Boy yo azz ain’t never ran down on me,” he wrote. “I will beat yo old brittle bone ass.”