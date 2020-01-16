Yung Joc Explains Tattooing Fiancée's Name On His Penis

(AllHipHop News) How far would you go to show your love for the person you want to marry? Apparently, Jasiel "Yung Joc" Robinson wanted a permanent sign of dedication to his fiancée Kendra Robinson.

While appearing on Tiffany "New York" Pollard's Brunch With Tiffany interview series, Yung Joc discussed his decision to tattoo Kendra's name on his penis. The Scared Famous co-stars' conversation included Joc and New York addressing the physical suffering involved in inking a male sex organ.

"I don't think you can take it on the head. You'd probably pass out... It's on the side," said Yung Joc. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member went on to talk about how the tattoo artist used a numbing cream on his genitals.

Then Joc explained, "Somebody would say, 'That's crazy. Why would you do something like that?' Well, I knew that with my history, my background when it came to women, I just knew somebody would be coming out the woodworks saying some stuff."

The 36-year-old Streetz 94.5 radio host added, "I knew, with my lady being an attorney, that was going to be the one key piece of evidence that if those people did not know, then they definitely won't be able to lie on me."

Yung Joc used to date Karlie Redd and Khadiyah Lewis on the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality show. The "It's Goin' Down" hitmaker has eight children by four different women, including two sets of twins. He proposed to Kendra during a 2019 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.