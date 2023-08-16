Yung Miami, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo & More Announced For Diddy’s Revolt World Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Live podcasts will be part of the three-day festivities.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will present the inaugural Revolt World on September 22-24 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will feature panels, keynote addresses, and performances from a star-studded lineup.

“Revolt World was created to celebrate the global impact of hip hop and introduce a new live event category that represents the highest level of entertainment, education, and opportunity,” said Diddy in a statement.

The Revolt network founder added, “Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of Revolt Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community, and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”

Yung Miami, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Bada$$, G Herbo, Don Toliver, Jeezy, Juvenile, Uncle Waffles, Omarion, Queen Naija, Maiya The Don, and DVSN have been confirmed for this year’s Revolt World.

In addition, Diddy’s Revolt World will host live editions of shows such as Caresha Please, Assets Over Liabilities, Big Facts, The Jason Lee Show, and Drink Champs. Plus, “We Are Hip Hop”-themed conversations will feature Lauren London, Rotimi, Jemele Hill, and others.

“We are thrilled to present this extraordinary lineup of talent at Revolt World who share our mission to provide access, knowledge, and opportunities that amplify our culture’s influence,” stated Detavio Samuels, Revolt CEO.

Samuels continued, “From industry icons to visionary thought leaders, these individuals embody the spirit of creativity, empowerment, and change that Revolt stands for. Together, we will ignite conversations, spark inspiration, and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”