California man has been photographing the same woman for years during her runs. Then she finally asks what he’s doing with all those photos. His response floors her: ‘This is weird’

A woman sparks debate about internet privacy after sharing she is one of many subjects of a man’s photography Instagram page.

On May 19, @joeygo222, an Orange County, California, resident, posted a TikTok sharing the surprising interaction she had with a photographer who had been taking her photos while she was running. The video has amassed 1.2 million views as of this writing.

What Happened When The Woman Confronted The Photographer?

“For the past few years, this guy has been taking pictures of me on the pier running, and I finally built up the courage to ask him what he’s doing with all those pictures,” she begins in the video. “Turns out, he’s been posting them on Instagram for years.”

She then films the interaction of her asking the man about the photos, where he shares that he posts images of runners and surfers to an Instagram page dedicated to his photography.

She then includes screenshots of the photos he has posted of her during her runs over the past few years.

The comments were very divided on the ethics of his actions. “This is a rare example of weird but not harmful,” said the top comment. “He’s got a passion for photography and captures great shots.”

“He loves photography, you’re out running in public, and they seem like normal pics and nothing creepy,” added another.

Did The Photographer Cross Any Legal Lines?

In the United States, and specifically in California, there is generally no expectation of privacy in public spaces. That means photographing people in places like piers, sidewalks, parks, and beaches is typically protected under the First Amendment. This protection largely holds strong as long as the photographer is not trespassing or using hidden surveillance in a location where privacy is expected, such as bathrooms or inside homes.

The most likely case in which legal lines would be blurred is if the photography escalated into stalking. Under California law, stalking requires repeated conduct combined with a credible threat that causes another person to fear for their safety. Civil harassment restraining orders can also apply if a pattern of behavior becomes substantially distressing, even without explicit threats. However, courts are typically cautious not to restrict street photography solely because a subject feels uncomfortable. This is especially true when the images are taken in public spaces.

There is also a separate but related issue of “right of publicity,” which governs commercial use of someone’s likeness. However, most street photography accounts fall under the categories of expressive or artistic use. This is particularly true when images are shared on platforms without direct monetization tied to a specific individual’s identity.

AllHipHop reached out to @joeygo222 for comment via Instagram direct message and the TikTok comments section.