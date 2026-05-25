New Orleans woman goes to Sam’s Club. Then she notices something problematic about this inflatable pool toy: ‘Why??’

It’s nearly summer, which means that people across the United States are purchasing floaties and summer toys for their backyards.

A woman from New Orleans, though, took a trip to Sam’s Club and then stopped dead in her tracks. She noticed that the Walmart-affiliated value store had put out its pool toys and inflatable sprinklers. Then, she realized there was something off about at least one of the sprinklers it had.

TikToker Sarah (@sarahcutie843) posted a TikTok, with more than 950,000 views as of this writing, showing off what she noticed. The issue? One of the sprinklers felt slightly less appropriate than the other ones.

What Was Wrong With the Sam’s Club Inflatable Pool Toy?

Sarah posted a TikTok of herself praising a vibrant giraffe pool toy she saw while shopping at Sam’s Club—the BigMouth Inflatable Animal Sprinkler.

“I see this giraffe one. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so cute,’” Sarah says. The large inflatable toy was hanging from the ceiling. So, she searched through the store and found the box for the toy stacked up in a large display case.

The inflatable sprinkler’s “next door neighbor” was a cow sprinkler system. The massive BigMouth Cow Sprinkler, to be exact. Sarah was at least somewhat bothered by the fact that the large sprinkler spat water not only out of its head but also out of the cow’s udders.

“Why? Why? Why is it coming out of the nipple?” she asks.

Udders are a cow’s mammary glands and aren’t “nipples” in a traditional sense, but regardless, the TikToker found the sprinkler a tad bit shocking.

Commenters, too, thought the cow was ridiculous. But they loved it.

“My husband & I said the same thing. Nothing like cooling down in the utters,” one viewer said.

Another person said, “Some of y’all need more whimsy.”

Then, another commenter said, “Perfect marketing. where else would the water come out?”

There were very few major complaints about the product or its marketing. One person who had purchased the cow went on to say that “one of the udders didn’t work.” Other than that, though, most viewers were especially curious about the product and even wanted to buy it, ironically or not.

Any customer who does want to cool down “with the udders” is free to purchase the product for around $32.

AllHipHop reached out to Sarah via TikTok direct message and comment. We also sent a message to Sam’s Club via a press form for more information. We’ll let you know if either party responds.