AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

A Conversation: Pop Smoke Gone Too Soon

AllHipHop Staff

RIP Pop Smoke!

(AllHipHop Opinion) Smoke’s “Welcome to the Party” became an explosive summer hit and gave him a real chance to leave the street hustle behind. By mid-February 2020, Pop Smoke’s mixtape “Meet the Woo 2” broke into the Billboard Top 10. He was signed to Republic Music with a top management team and had upcoming sold-out concert dates.

Then on February 19, multiple gunmen broke into the Hollywood Hills home Pop Smoke was renting, entering through a bedroom balcony, and shot Pop Smoke dead. Sources say it was a targeted hit, not a robbery. He made no secret of his gang affiliation but the motive is still not known.

DANNY SU, CEO, AMG & RGF Music
DJ DREWSKI, Hot 97 Personality and Music Producer
CHUCK CREEKMUR, CEO, AllHipHop.com

Lisa Evers, Host and Executive Producer 

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Issues Stern Statement About Comcast, Byron Allen & The Illusion Of Inclusion

Diddy makes a huge statement about what inclusion means for Black-owned companies like Revolt and AllHipHop.

AllHipHop Staff

by

severolega

A Review of "God Save the Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop" & Open Letter To Lord Jamar

Biba Adams writes an open letter to Lord Jamar wrapped in a glowing review of Kathy Iandoli’s book "The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop."

Biba Adams

by

Willie G405

Church in the Wild: One MC's Take on Kanye West’s Religious Evolution

Musician JP Reynolds contextualizes Kanye West's movement and new album, Jesus Is King.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

What Is Eminem Waiting For? Did MGK Win?

Eminem is taking his sweet time with a reply to MGK's "Rap Devil." Is the "rap god" taking too long? Or is it more?

ChuckCreekmur

by

natelivliv

For The Love Of Nipsey Hussle: Why YOU Should Not Rule Out Conspiracy.

From J. Edgar Hoover to Fred Hampton to COINTELPRO to Nipsey Hussle, here is why we should consider conspiracy theories.

ChuckCreekmur

by

HennyF**kingBubu

Opinion: What Cardi B's Massive Co-Sign Really Means

Oprah Winfrey is a Cardi B fan, and...that's not a bad thing.

illseed

by

illseed

Trump Showed Us Who He Was A Long Time Ago

Why would we, the people of the United States, seriously expect anything different from #45 now?

ChuckCreekmur

by

Whodey1983

Word To Snoop Dogg: What Minister Farrakhan's FaceBook​ And Instagram Ban Means

Why was Minister Farrakhan bans from Facebook and Instagram?

illseed

by

Deathtothenewschool

The Media Should Be Ashamed Of Shaming Actor The Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens

Humans are really a cruel species and it is time to stop the devolution.

ChuckCreekmur

by

Seni

Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z And The NFL: What A Tangled Web Of Privilege

Justin Timberlake is reportedly finalizing a deal to rock Super Bowl LII, but how and why?

ChuckCreekmur

by

papipeligro