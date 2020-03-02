RIP Pop Smoke!

(AllHipHop Opinion) Smoke’s “Welcome to the Party” became an explosive summer hit and gave him a real chance to leave the street hustle behind. By mid-February 2020, Pop Smoke’s mixtape “Meet the Woo 2” broke into the Billboard Top 10. He was signed to Republic Music with a top management team and had upcoming sold-out concert dates.

Then on February 19, multiple gunmen broke into the Hollywood Hills home Pop Smoke was renting, entering through a bedroom balcony, and shot Pop Smoke dead. Sources say it was a targeted hit, not a robbery. He made no secret of his gang affiliation but the motive is still not known.

DANNY SU, CEO, AMG & RGF Music

DJ DREWSKI, Hot 97 Personality and Music Producer

CHUCK CREEKMUR, CEO, AllHipHop.com

Lisa Evers, Host and Executive Producer