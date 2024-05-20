DJ Yankee Ft. DJ Ant Liva- “Where The Big Girls At” Music Video

DJ Yankee and DJ Ant Liva collaborated on a Dancehall Reggae/ Reggaeton track taking it to the clubs, college parties, cookouts and bars giving that Caribbean Island and New Orleans bounce vibes off the record. Sampling the classic Reggae song Chaka Demus & Pliers‘ “Murder She Wrote” & Cutty Ranks‘ “A Who She Me Dun” from the Bam Bam Riddim. You may have heard this record on Philadelphia’s Power 99 (98.9) FM being played by DJ Cosmic Kev, DJ Diamond Kuts and DJ Doc B.
Check out the music video below. The music video was shot & edited by @mgimages609, @rawrob.films and @djyankee856.
